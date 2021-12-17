Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells 4,809 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $3,547,771.50.

On Monday, September 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70.

OKTA stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

