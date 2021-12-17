Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 249 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $348.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.88. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.