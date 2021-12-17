Insider Selling: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CEO Sells $51,416.04 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $51,416.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carsten Brunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Carsten Brunn sold 4,746 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $14,048.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07.

SELB stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $363.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SELB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

