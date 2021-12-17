Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$93,656.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total transaction of C$93,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,733,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,846,492.40.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total transaction of C$68,143.50.

On Friday, November 12th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total transaction of C$175,965.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$202,279.00.

SVM stock opened at C$4.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$845.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.77.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3715514 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

