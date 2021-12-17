Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CFO Sells 2,778 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $251.46 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.83 and its 200-day moving average is $263.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

