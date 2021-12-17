Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Sells 1,276 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TSP traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,029,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSP shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,946,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,773,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

