Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of YETI opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

