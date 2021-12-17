Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 301 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 94,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 364.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

