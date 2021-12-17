Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $748,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

