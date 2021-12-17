Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in XPEL by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in XPEL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 2.20. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,430,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $819,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,000 shares of company stock worth $28,817,920 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.