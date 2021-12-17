Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 309,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,799,000 after purchasing an additional 360,715 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

