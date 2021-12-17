Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $1,641.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00052962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.53 or 0.08277743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00077010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,317.40 or 1.00065408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,757,437 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

