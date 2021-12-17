Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Up to $63.35

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.35, but opened at $64.81. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $65.78, with a volume of 1,813 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on IART. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

