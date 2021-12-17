Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Receives C$7.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

Several research firms have commented on ITR. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

ITR opened at C$2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.33. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.55 and a 52 week high of C$5.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

