Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of KO opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $253.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

