Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,142,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,470,000 after buying an additional 381,502 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Raymond James by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 122,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

