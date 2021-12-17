Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $334.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.30. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

