Interfor Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.96 Per Share (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interfor in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.05. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

IFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$35.56 on Thursday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$21.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.55.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,547.34.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

