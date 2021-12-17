International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,888.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,891.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,731.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

