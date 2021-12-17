International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 86,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $265.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

