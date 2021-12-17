International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

