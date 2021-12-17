International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

Shares of IBM opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

