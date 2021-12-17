International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.02. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

