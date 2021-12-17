International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.84) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.04) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.58) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.90).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 131.36 ($1.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.94). The firm has a market cap of £6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.