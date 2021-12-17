International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.38

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 375197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 574.03%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

