Internet Computer Market Cap Hits $4.44 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.34 or 0.00050634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.44 billion and approximately $222.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00053459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.35 or 0.08363919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00077238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,277.68 or 1.00396381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 229% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.01 or 0.00388348 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,534,343 coins and its circulating supply is 190,384,393 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

