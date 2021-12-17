Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 2,372 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after purchasing an additional 58,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,810,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,867,000 after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 299,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

