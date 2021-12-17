Intrua Financial LLC Buys 300 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.64 and its 200-day moving average is $246.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

