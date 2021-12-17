Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 812 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after buying an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $106.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

