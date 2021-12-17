Intrua Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,565 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 142,200 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $111.71 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.81.

