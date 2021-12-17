Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 87,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.