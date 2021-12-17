Intrua Financial LLC Takes Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.06% of LTC Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

