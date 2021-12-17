Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 2.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. 2,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.65 and a 12 month high of $115.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $108.32.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

