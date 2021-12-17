Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 175.0% in November

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

BSMO opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

