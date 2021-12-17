Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.51

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.51 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

