Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.32 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

