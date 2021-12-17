Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in November

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.80 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
