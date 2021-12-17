Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in November

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.80 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 141,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

