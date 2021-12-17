Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 133,958 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,297,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.