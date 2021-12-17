Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Smart Money Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,823,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

