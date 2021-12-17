Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $386.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

