Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 151,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $162.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.