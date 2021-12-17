Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.9% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23,017.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $67.28. 47,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

