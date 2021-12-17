Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $57.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.