Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Position Lessened by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.00. 81,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $57.50.

