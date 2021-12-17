Investment (LON:INV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Investment Company plc (LON:INV)’s share price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 312 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.12). 3,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($4.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Investment in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of £14.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 301.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304.57.

In other news, insider Tim Metcalfe bought 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £4,998.90 ($6,606.18).

Investment Company Profile (LON:INV)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

