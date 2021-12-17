Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $14.02 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

