IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

NYSE:IRNT opened at $4.66 on Thursday. IronNet has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08.

In other news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $243,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,050,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

