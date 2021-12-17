iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLQD)

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of SLQD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

