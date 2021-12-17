iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $133.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

