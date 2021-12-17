iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of USIG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.96. 10,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01.

